TVB: B'casters still rate with viewers
While the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau has been touting its share
gains, the Television Bureau of Advertising is revved up about ratings.
Comparing the ad-supported cable networks to ad-supported stations, including
Hispanic stations and independents (the CAB only counts the "Big Four," UPN, The WB Television Network and
Pax TV), the TVB's massaging of Nielsen Media Research numbers found that local broadcasting came out
on top.
Broadcasters recorded a 35.32 prime-time rating for the just-completed
season, compared with a 29.08 for ad-supported cable networks, the TVB said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.