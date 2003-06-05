TVB: B'casters still rate with viewers

While the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau has been touting its share

gains, the Television Bureau of Advertising is revved up about ratings.

Comparing the ad-supported cable networks to ad-supported stations, including

Hispanic stations and independents (the CAB only counts the "Big Four," UPN, The WB Television Network and

Pax TV), the TVB's massaging of Nielsen Media Research numbers found that local broadcasting came out

on top.

Broadcasters recorded a 35.32 prime-time rating for the just-completed

season, compared with a 29.08 for ad-supported cable networks, the TVB said.