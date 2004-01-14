TVB Attracts More Broadcast-Group Meetings

Nine television broadcast groups will hold concurrent management meetings in New York in conjunction with the April 15 Television Bureau of Advertising Annual Marketing Conference. Those gatherings are in addition to the NBC affiliates’ annual meeting, already scheduled for April 14.

"We are most gratified at this strong vote of confidence in the TVB conference," said Chris Rohrs, TVB President. "TVB ’04 has developed into a must-attend for broadcasters."

The groups holding meetings will be Clear Channel Television, Cox Television, Nexstar Broadcasting, Tribune Broadcasting, Hearst/Argyle Television, LIN Television, Raycom Media, Post-Newsweek Stations, and the Viacom Television Stations Group.

Other groups are also contemplating holding meetings, TVB said.