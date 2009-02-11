TVB Annual Board Meeting Held In Conjunction With NAB

For the first time, the Television Board of Advertising (TVB) will hold its annual board meeting in conjunction with the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas.



TVB usually holds its meetings in conjunction with its own spring conference, which has recently been in New York.



"We are in an era where content delivery is constantly changing due to the advent of new technology," said TVB President Chris Rohrs in announcing the combo. "Holding our board meeting in conjunction with the NAB Show allows our members to view, first-hand, the latest developments impacting the media industry today."



In additon to playing host to TVB's 34 board members for an April 21 meeting, NAB will team with the group to jointly produce "Reinvention: Moving Television Forward," a session on "how traditional revenue and programming practices might be revamped to ensure that television is successful in today's personalized entertainment environment."