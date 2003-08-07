TVB adds board member
Sony Pictures Television Executive Vice President John Weiser has joined the
board of the Television Bureau of Advertising.
TVB’s board is composed of 30 television executives, with Liberty’s President
and CEO Jim Keelor serving as chairman.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.