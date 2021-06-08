TV5Monde USA Offers Subs More Content Via New Streaming Service

'Quartier des banques,' a drama, is available on TV5MondePlus

TV5Monde5 USA, the French-language entertainment network, is launching a new streaming service that will provide current subscribers with additional programming.

TV5MondePlus will launch June 10. It will initially be available for free in Louisiana through distribution partners including Cox and LUS Fiber.

The network plans to announce launch partners in additional states in the coming weeks.

TV5MondePlus will be the first platform offering the channel’s first-run and library content, including entire seasons of drama and comedy series, documentaries, children’s shows and movies.

“By offering the option to watch full seasons of current and past seasons of our popular series, the launch of TV5MondePlus will provide additional value to our viewers as well as to our distribution partners who are looking to keep existing subscribers while also attracting new ones.”

Programs on the service include Mirador, A la di Stasio, Quartier des banques and Ennemi public.

TV5MondePlus has been developed with the support of TV5Monde’'s partners including SRC (Société Radio Canada), Télé Quebec, TV5 Québec Canada, RTS (Radio Télévision Suisse), RTBF (Radio Télévision Belge Francophone), France Télévisions and TV5MondeSA.