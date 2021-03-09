TV5Monde to Premiere ‘17 Year Locust’ March 18

TV5Monde USA will air the world television premiere of 17 Year Locust on March 18.

The short film was the winner of #CreateLouisiana’s 2020 French Culture Film Grant’s $25,000 cash award, which is sponsored by TV5Monde USA.

17 Year Locust follows a Haitian immigrant who moves to a French-speaking city in Louisiana with his pregnant wife. He becomes a caretaker for an elderly French-speaking woman in a hospice. He plans to assimilate to become an American, but she tells him the cost she paid giving up her own culture and customs.

The short film was written by Trevor Navarre, directed by Logan LeBlanc and produced by Allison Bohl DeHart.

“TV5Monde USA, as the charter lead sponsor of the #CreateLouisiana’s French Culture Film Grant, is proud to air the world television premiere of 17 Year Locust this month,” said Patrice Courtaban, COO of TV5Monde USA. “This compelling film about a French-speaking immigrant looking to assimilate into an American way of life perfectly reflects our mission to celebrate francophone culture and we hope it serves as a conversation starter among our viewers regarding this very timely topic.”

17 Year Locust will be having a theatrical run as part of the 2021 New Orleans Film Festival on March 27 at The Broadside and virtually through the Eventive platform.

The premiere coincided with the annual International Francophonie Month in March.