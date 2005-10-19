TV5 Says Bonjour L.A.!

French network TV5 USA inked a deal for carriage on Comcast’s Los Angeles cable system. The deal will make the premium channel available to an additional 1.4 million digital cable subscribers willing to pony up an extra $12.99 per month.

TV 5 USA, already available in L.A. through Time Warner Cable and Adelphia, runs French-language news, entertainment and sports programming. It will be found on channel 288 on Comcast’s L.A. system.

TV 5 reaches 167 million homes worldwide through digital and satellite distribution in the U.S. and as a basic cable channel on seven different feeds in other countries.