TV writers take Humanitas awards

Writers of E.R., Once and Again and Malcolm In the Middle, among others, were singled out for Humanitas prizes Tuesday night.

Taking home $15,000 for hour-long shows and $10,000 for the half-hour show category, writers were being recognized by Humanitas organization for committing themselves to positive values in their work. Writers for Gideon's Crossing, Third Watch, Frasier and Everybody Loves Raymond were also among the winners.

- Susanne Ault