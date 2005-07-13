TV Watch Takes On Content Critics

TV Watch, the industry-backed lobby pushing the V-Chip and personal responsibility as preferable to government content crackdowns, will post a video spot on its Web site Thursday morning attacking the attackers.

It has sent a link to its 24 members, including three of the four major broadcast networks (ABC is not a member), asking them to "feel free to write or blog about it immediately."

"Who says parents aren't smart enough to use television tools such as the V-Chip, the ratings system?" the video asks. "Special interests who want to control what we all see on TV. That's who." Then it cuts to video of Parents Television Council President Brent Bozell (not identified) labeling the v-chip "worthless."

The video counters that the V-chip is easy to use, that the special interests want government to program "your TV, their way," adding: "That's bad news for The Simpsons, CSI, and Will & Grace, and other shows," which the video suggests might include That 70's Show, The Shield, or Amazing Race. For those keeping count, that's three News Corp. shows (Fox, FX), two Viacom (CBS) and one NBC Universal.

The video ends with a call to sign an online petition opposing government intrusion into content.

TV Watch was launched two months ago as an online effort co-opting the favorite new tech tools, e-mail alerts, petitions, now streamed video, of the opposition. It is headed by Jim Dyke, former Bush administration official and Communications Director of the Republican National Committee.

We wanted to give you a sneak preview of a new video – EXPOSED! – that exposes the hypocrisy of those agitating for even more government control of television.

And if you think the special interests aren’t as determined as they ever were- you would be wrong.—“Members of the conservative advocacy group are still filing complaints with the agency, said Mr. Winter, who predicted the FCC will propose more fines before the end of the year.” WT today.

Our research shows that 9 out of 10 parents who use tools like parental controls and the v-chip believe they are very helpful. So, if parents find such technologies helpful, shouldn’t everyone who wants to protect children want to work together to teach more parents how to use these tools?

But as you can see in this video – the special interests dismiss such technologies – suggesting parents just aren’t smart enough to set their own TVs.

For too long, special interests have pushed the government in the name of children and better tv. But now – the truth has been exposed.

Take a look at the video. And help us spread the word to others who want to know the truth the special interest, their real agenda and what it means for their tv...





TALKING POINTS FOR ‘EXPOSED’ VIDEO

It’s 100 percent wrong for anyone to discourage parents from using the v-chip or ratings system.

We should be helping parents manage the TV their families watch, not telling parents that the existing tools are too hard to use.

The reality is that that some special interests want parents to feel out of control so the special interests can take control.

Special interests are working to create the perception that there is hysterical outrage over TV content.

These special interest groups talk about smut and sewage on TV, but what they’re complaining about are some of America’s most loved shows.

For example, some groups operate under the guise of protecting our children but then generate complaints to the FCC over programs that are clearly intended for older audiences.

TV Watch was formed because we believe in helping parents choose which TV shows are right for them, not to telling them what’s right for them.

Parents want to be educated on using the program content ratings, v-chip and cable and satellite blocking technology. They don’t want to be lectured by the government or an activist group about how to raise their families.

Most people say there are things on TV they don’t like but they don’t realize that special interests are using that point to pressure lawmakers and regulators to get more involved - a solution opposed by the very same people.

If these special interests really cared about families, they would join TV Watch in educating parents on how to use the v-chip, not demanding that the rest of America conform to their standard of what is ‘good’ TV.Through education initiatives such as its Smart Summer TV campaign and an upcoming fall campaign, TV Watch is teaching parents how easy it is to block content based on ratings or channel. TV Watch is also teaching parents how to read the ratings so they aren’t surprised when they are watching a show with their families.