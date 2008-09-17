TV Watch Preps Parents for New Season

TV Watch created a new-season primer, Television Tools for Parents 101.

The downloadable file includes a description of the TV ratings and what they mean and suggests alternative ways to control kids' viewing, including not allowing TVs in kids’ bedrooms, setting time limits and monitoring their viewing.

It also points to the blocking technologies available on cable and satellite TV.

TV Watch is the industry-backed online effort to promote parental responsibility and the V-chip/ratings system. It was launched as part of a broader campaign to head off government content regulation.