TV Violence is Surging, Group Says
A media watchdog study of broadcast networks finds incidents have risen 75% since 1998.
Violence on broadcast TV is approaching "epidemic proportions," surging 75% over the last six years while posing a threat to children that parents and government officials need to address, according to a major media watchdog study unveiled Wednesday.
