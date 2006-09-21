TV Viewing Up n 2005-2006
Nielsen says TV viewing is on the rise despite increased competition from video streaming to Web sites and cell phones and iPods.
According to a report released Nov. 21, the average household watched 8 hours and 14 minutes per day of TV during the 2005-2006 season, up three minutes from 2004-2005.
Average viewing per person was four hours and 35 minutes, also up from the year before.
