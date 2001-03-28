TV vets vying for pilot success

A veritable Who's Who of TV vets are staging small-screen comebacks, including Tiffani Thiessen, Adam Arkin, Kellie Martin, Fred Willard, who've all signed for major roles in fall 2001 pilots, Reuters reports.

Thiessen, best known as a Beverly Hills, 90210 babe, stars in an untitled NBC comedy pilot from scribe former Seinfeld writer Steve Koren. Arkin, who mosdt recently played a role in Chicago Hope, is in the Fox drama pilot The Third Degree as an ex-cop-turned-academic at the project's criminology academy. Willard (Best of Show) and Sweeney (Saturday Night Live) have signed on WB family sitcom Maybe I'm Adopted, as the parents of a 15-year-old girl. Martin (ER) has joined Jeffrey Tambor in ABC's Man of the Kitchen.