TV Vet Sheldon Dead at 89

Sidney Sheldon, the triple-threat writer for stage and screen, large and small, died Jan. 30 of complications from pneumonia in Rancho Mirage, Calif. He was 89.

Sheldon penned potboilers like The Other Side of Midnight, If Tomorrow Comes and many more, but he will also be remembered fondly by Baby Boomers as the creator of I Dream Of Jeannie, the NBC sitcom that ran from 1965 to 1970, then became a syndication staple.

The show starred Barbara Eden as a Jeannie discovered by an astronaut (Larry Hagman of later J.R. Ewing fame).

Sheldon also created and wrote The Patty Duke Show (1963-66 on ABC) and Hart to Hart (1979-84, ABC).

Sheldon won an Oscar, Emmy and Tony for his work.

