TV Vet Goes to Net

Veteran cable and broadcast distribution and progarmming exec Ken Solomon has been named chairman and CEO of The Tennis Channel, effective April 1.

He replaces network co-founder David Meister, who is exiting the post he has held since the net was founded in 2003.

Solomon is fresh off being a founding top executive at cable net himself, Fine Living, but his resume extends over two decades and includes stints at Twentieth Television, Paramount, Buena Vista, DreamWorks, and News Corp., where he helped launch FX.

The Tennis Channel, with a lineup of 60 tournaments plus news, analysis profiles and instruction, is available to more than 50 million subs. It has also recently struck a distribution deal with Comcast.

