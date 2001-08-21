TV universe expands

There are 3.3 million more TV households this year than last, according to the latest TV universe figures from Nielsen Media Research.

The new TV household universe figure is 105,055,000, which means that each rating point will now be worth 1,055,000 TV households. The new measure takes effect the broadcast week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2.

Nielsen cited use of new data from the 2000 census for what it calls the "atypically large" increase over last year's 102.2 million households. - John Eggerton