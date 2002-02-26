TV Turn-On Week in Va.?
The Virginia Senate has killed a resolution to designate April 22 through 28
as 'Virginia TV Turn-Off Week 2002.'
The annual TV Turn-Off Week is sponsored by the Washington, D.C.-based
TV-Turnoff Network (formerly TV-Free America), a group that cites Nielsen Media
Research viewing numbers and other statistics to try to encourage viewers to
pull the plug for one week per year.
The Virginia House had voted 52-43 to support the week and 'encourage all
citizens of the commonwealth to find alternatives to watching television during
this week.'
A spokesman for TV-Turnoff Network knew of no state legislature that has
adopted the resolution, although he said some have in past
years.
