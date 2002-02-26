TV Turn-On Week in Va.?

The Virginia Senate has killed a resolution to designate April 22 through 28

as 'Virginia TV Turn-Off Week 2002.'

The annual TV Turn-Off Week is sponsored by the Washington, D.C.-based

TV-Turnoff Network (formerly TV-Free America), a group that cites Nielsen Media

Research viewing numbers and other statistics to try to encourage viewers to

pull the plug for one week per year.

The Virginia House had voted 52-43 to support the week and 'encourage all

citizens of the commonwealth to find alternatives to watching television during

this week.'

A spokesman for TV-Turnoff Network knew of no state legislature that has

adopted the resolution, although he said some have in past

years.