TV Tech Companies Imagine, Amagi Form Strategic Partnership

Television technology companies Imagine Communcations and Amagi said they formed a strategic partnership designed to help TV networks and broadcasters utilize cloud computing to better monetize programming through advertising and by creating and operating free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels and connected TV platforms.

“We want technology to be an enabler of change not a gating factor for our customers who are under unprecedented pressure,” said Tom Cotney, CEO of Imagine Communications. “Speed, flexibility, predictable costs and the ability to gain greater returns on content rights are demands that we can address more effectively by partnering with Amagi.”

The companies aim to get Amagi cloud-based products to work better with Imagine’s on-premises solutions. Integrating Amagi’s Cloudport into Imagine’s Aviator product and Imagine’s SureFire into Amagi’s Thunderstorm enables networks to control playout and distribution and reach FAST and CTV audiences.

The integrations will also enable advertising to be planned, sold and executed across linear and CTV, the companies said.

“We are combining the strengths of both companies — Imagine Communications’ on-premises and hybrid broadcast solutions expertise and Amagi's leadership in cloud-native playout and content monetization,” said Baskar Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder, Amagi. “This creates a converged solution enabling customers to migrate to a cloud-based SaaS platform while also making it easier for broadcasters and media companies to launch OTT services, FAST, and pop-up channels and further monetize content.”