TV stations settle Chesapeake dispute

In a display of holiday spirit, two Chesapeake Bay TV stations announced Christmas Eve that they have set aside their differences and settled an interference dispute.

A Norfolk, Va., digital-television station has agreed to cut power levels

temporarily in order to eliminate interference caused to a Maryland analog

station operating on the same channel.

Hampton Roads Educational Telecommunications Association Inc., permittee of

channel 16 WHRO-DT in Hampton-Norfolk, Va., will operate at one-quarter of authorized

power during the digital-TV transition.

In return, WBOC-TV Salisbury, Md., will withdraw its objection to WHRO-DT's

license application. In June, WBOC asked the Federal Communications Commission to

cut WHRO's authorized power in order to eliminate interference created when the

public station inaugurated its digital-TV service.

WBOC objected to the grant of WHRO-DT's license application to operate on

channel 16 at its full maximized power of 950 kilowatts. Under the deal, WHRO

will be able to operate at full power on channel 16 when WBOC's analog signal goes

dark and Maryland station switches to digital-only broadcasts on a separate

signal.

The agreement requires the FCC's approval, as well as assurances that both

stations will be able to fully utilize their digital-TV channels post-transition.

The dispute was the most rancorous of several interference problems reported

by analog stations when nearby digital stations began service. So far, all of

the identified conflicts are in areas with large bodies of water. A well-known

phenomenon called "ducting" boosts the range of broadcast signals when

transmission carry over water.