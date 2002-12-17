TV stations get free New Year's feed

The Times Square Business Improvement District -- essentially the chamber of

commerce for Times Square -- will again make live satellite feeds of the New

Year's Eve festivities available to TV stations free-of-charge.

A fiber feed is also available to New York-area stations only.

The 11-camera feed includes panoramic views of the square

from rooftop locations, street-level views and ambient sounds, including the

sound of revelers trying to break the world record for synchronized ringing, led

by disco diva Anita Ward of "Ring My Bell" fame. More information, including

satellite coordinates, is available at www.timessquarebid.org/new_year/TSTV.htm.