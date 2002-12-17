TV stations get free New Year's feed
The Times Square Business Improvement District -- essentially the chamber of
commerce for Times Square -- will again make live satellite feeds of the New
Year's Eve festivities available to TV stations free-of-charge.
A fiber feed is also available to New York-area stations only.
The 11-camera feed includes panoramic views of the square
from rooftop locations, street-level views and ambient sounds, including the
sound of revelers trying to break the world record for synchronized ringing, led
by disco diva Anita Ward of "Ring My Bell" fame. More information, including
satellite coordinates, is available at www.timessquarebid.org/new_year/TSTV.htm.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.