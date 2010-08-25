TV Station News Salaries Up Slightly

Local TV news salaries showed modest gains in 2009, or as the

Radio-Television Digital News Association put it, the good news is that there

was not more bad news.

According to the lastest RTDNA-Hofstra annual survey, TV

station news salaries rose 2.5% in 2009, although that was after a drop of 4.4%

in 2008, so the industry is still in salary recovery mode.

The gains were not evenly distributed, and for some the hits just

kept on coming. Reporters, managing editors and art directors averaged a 10%

bump. But sports reporters were the biggest losers, according to the survey,

with salaries down by 10%.

Overall, gainers led decliners 11 job categories to four, with

three essentially flat. But flat may be the new up. "With negative inflation in

2009, even flat salaries mean no loss in buying power," said survey director

Bob Papper in announcing the survey

Local TV news salary growth continues to lag inflation in the

longer term, however. In the past five years, according to the study, the

consumer price index (13.6%) has increased more than four times as much as TV

news salaries (2.9%), and ten-year overall salary growth of 17.6% still trails

fare behind the 28.8% inflation over the same period. Only news anchors have

managed to keep up with that inflation rate, says the survey.

The

survey was based on responses from 1,355 TV stations, or 76.6% of the universe

of 1,770 stations.