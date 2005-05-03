TV: This Spud's For You

The Nielsen results are in for TV Turn-Off Week (April 23-April 29), when the viewing populace is encouraged to get its potatoes off the couch.

The result? Most of those spuds stayed put, at least on this side of the pond in what is an international effort to wean viewers off of the tube, the telly, or the TV, depending on where you are.

The TV was on 57 hours and 27 minutes in the average household during the week of April 23-29, or more than eight hours a day. That that means the sets were on almost three hours more than they were during last year's TV-Turn Off Week (54 hours, 36 minutes).

In addition, compared to the season-to-date average of 58 hours and 38 minutes, the week's tune-outs represented a smaller viewing decline (one hour, 11 minutes) than in any of the previous five years.

In 2001, for example, the TV Turn-Off Week average viewing (April 23-29) was 50 hours, 24 minutes, compared to a 2004 season-to-date average (Jan. 1 through that last week of April) of 54 hours, 16 minutes.