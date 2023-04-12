TV Sports Executive Tony Petitti To Be Named Big Ten Commissioner

Longtime television sports executive Tony Petitti is expected to be named commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, according to numerous published reports.

Petitti is currently co-CEO of 33d Team. Previously he was chief operating officer of Major League Baseball and CEO of MLB Network. Earlier in his career he was executive VP at CBS Sports, heading the network’s coverage of the Natioanal Football League, and executive VP of programming for ABC Sports.

He replaces Kevin Warren, who was hired as president and CEO of the Chicago Bears earlier this year. Warren expanded the college sports conference by adding USC and UCLA and negotiated one of college sports’ most-lucrative television packages , with Fox, CBS and NBC paying a combined $1 billion a year.

The new agreement goes into effect this fall.