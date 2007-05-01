TV Snags Some Webby Awards

NBC's Web site for sitcom, The Office, won a People's Choice Webby award Tuesday, while cable channel Current TV won the other TV Webby.

Nickelodeon's nick.com won a People's Choice award in the "youth" category. In the "activism" category, Free Press' network neutrality-backing site, SaveTheInternet.com won a People's Choice award.

PBS Kids Sprout won a Webby for best family/parenting site, while CNNMoney.com won a people's choice for best financial services site.

The awards, whose winners were announced Tuesday, are given out by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which is not to be confused with the Academy of Arts & Sciences, though that other academy had some news of their own on the digital media front Tuesday.

Members of the academy, which range from David Bowie and Simpsons creator Matt Groening to Richard Branson and Arianna Huffington, chose the Webby winners, while, appropriately enough, online voting determines the People's Choice awards.

