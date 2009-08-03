TV Showrunners Protest Emmy Time-Shift
Emmys: Complete Coverage
TV writers stepped up their protest of the plan to
cut some writing awards from the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, calling it a
"symbolic attack" on the value of writing.
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has said the move would be an effort to
keep viewers from tuning out the show early.
WGA West has
joined the Writers Guild of America East inregistering their displeasure with what they view as a slight to theprofession.
WGAW released a copy of a protest letter signed by over 150
writers and producers from primetime broadcast and cable
shows from A (Army Wives) to Z (Zeke & Luther).
The letter was short and to the point: "We, the
undersigned showrunners and executive producers of television's current line-up
of programs, oppose the Academy of Television Arts and Science's decision to
remove writing awards from the live telecast.
"This decision conveys a fundamental understatement of the importance of
writers in the creation of television programming and a symbolic attack on the
primacy of writing in our industry. We implore ATAS to restore these
awards to their rightful place in the live telecast of the 2009 Emmy
Awards."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.