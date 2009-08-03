TV Showrunners Protest Emmy Time-Shift

Emmys: Complete Coverage

TV writers stepped up their protest of the plan to

cut some writing awards from the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, calling it a

"symbolic attack" on the value of writing.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has said the move would be an effort to

keep viewers from tuning out the show early.

WGA West has

joined the Writers Guild of America East inregistering their displeasure with what they view as a slight to theprofession.

WGAW released a copy of a protest letter signed by over 150

writers and producers from primetime broadcast and cable

shows from A (Army Wives) to Z (Zeke & Luther).

The letter was short and to the point: "We, the

undersigned showrunners and executive producers of television's current line-up

of programs, oppose the Academy of Television Arts and Science's decision to

remove writing awards from the live telecast.

"This decision conveys a fundamental understatement of the importance of

writers in the creation of television programming and a symbolic attack on the

primacy of writing in our industry. We implore ATAS to restore these

awards to their rightful place in the live telecast of the 2009 Emmy

Awards."