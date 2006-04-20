TV Shines in TVB Study

TV dominates media usage, so says a Nielsen study released Thursday by the Television Bureau of Advertising.

According to the study of 1,183 people in January, which was released at TVB's annual marketing conference in New York, adults spent an average of 264.5 minutes per 24 hours watching TV, compared to 125.5 minutes for radio, 85 for the Internet, 20 for newspapers and 16.3 with magazines.

The study found that TV advertising is the most influential, with 81.8% naming TV. Newspapers were next at 62.2%, but the Internet was also strong, just behind print at 59.8%, ahead of magazines at 51%.

On the news front, broadcast TV won out again, cited as the primary source by 43% or respondents, compared to 23.8% for cable news networks.



Broadcast TV also scored points for public service, named as the most involved in their community by 54.3%. Newspapers were second at 25.9%. Cable news networks were named by 6.3%, and only 2.7% named public TV stations.

TVB's mission is to pitch the power of broadcast TV advertising, while Nielsen ratings are the principal measure of a TV program's audience and, by extension, its power to deliver eyeballs to advertisers.