TV Sales Folk Not Ready for Multiplatform Sales
Ready or not, a mutliplatform sales environment is a reality.
"Or not," was the judgment of a majority of TV-station salespeople polled by the Television Bureau of Advertising.
The February TVB poll of executives at 161 stations found that 53% of respondents said they had not received sufficient training on selling in that new environment, with 15% saying they weren't sure they had. Only 30% said they were adequately prepared.
Not to worry. TVB says it will offer "multiplatform training" at its conference April 20 in New York.
