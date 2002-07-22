Trending

TV, radio tower included in WTC plans

By

Six detailed designs for construction on the World Trade Center site in
Manhattan were unveiled last week.

One feature they all share is a TV- and radio-transmission tower on one of the
buildings.

The designs have come under criticism from some, and the Lower Manhattan
Development Corp., which unveiled the plans, said they're just a starting point.

But for broadcasters in Manhattan, the inclusion of transmission towers was
important.

Ed Grebow, chairman of the MTVA, said he was pleasantly surprised and "very
pleased" to see all of those towers.