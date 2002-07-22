TV, radio tower included in WTC plans
Six detailed designs for construction on the World Trade Center site in
Manhattan were unveiled last week.
One feature they all share is a TV- and radio-transmission tower on one of the
buildings.
The designs have come under criticism from some, and the Lower Manhattan
Development Corp., which unveiled the plans, said they're just a starting point.
But for broadcasters in Manhattan, the inclusion of transmission towers was
important.
Ed Grebow, chairman of the MTVA, said he was pleasantly surprised and "very
pleased" to see all of those towers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.