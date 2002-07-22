TV, radio tower included in WTC plans

Six detailed designs for construction on the World Trade Center site in

Manhattan were unveiled last week.

One feature they all share is a TV- and radio-transmission tower on one of the

buildings.

The designs have come under criticism from some, and the Lower Manhattan

Development Corp., which unveiled the plans, said they're just a starting point.

But for broadcasters in Manhattan, the inclusion of transmission towers was

important.

Ed Grebow, chairman of the MTVA, said he was pleasantly surprised and "very

pleased" to see all of those towers.