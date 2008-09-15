TV Product Placements Dip In 1H ‘08
By B&C Staff
Nielsen found that product placements dropped in TV programs in the first half of 2008, including a 15% fall in primetime programming for a bellwether group of 11 measured broadcast and cable networks.
There were some increases as broadcast-television placements rose 12%, but in cable television, branded product displays in programs declined 20%.
In total, some 204,919 brands were visible on cable and broadcast networks in primetime between January and June of this year, according to Nielsen Product Placement Service. That’s down 15% from 240,553 in the same six-month period in early 2007.
Top 10 Brands for January-June 2008:
Product Placement on Broadcast TV
Brand/Product Category/Total No. of Occurrences
Coca-Cola/Soft Drinks/2,990
24-Hour Fitness/Fitness Centers and Clubs/1,765
Chef Revival/Apparel/1,308
AT&T Wireless/Telephone Services/701
Pussycat Dolls Lounge/Nightclubs/602
Nike/Sporting Footwear/575
Freemotion Fitness/Exercise Equipment/409
Chicago Bears/Football Team/383
Nike/Apparel/378
Precor/Exercise Equipment/374
Top Ten Total: 9,485
Source: Place*Views, Nielsen Product Placement Service
Coverage -- primetime entertainment programs on ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, MyNetworkTV, NBC
