TV Product Placements Dip In 1H ‘08

Nielsen found that product placements dropped in TV programs in the first half of 2008, including a 15% fall in primetime programming for a bellwether group of 11 measured broadcast and cable networks.

There were some increases as broadcast-television placements rose 12%, but in cable television, branded product displays in programs declined 20%.

In total, some 204,919 brands were visible on cable and broadcast networks in primetime between January and June of this year, according to Nielsen Product Placement Service. That’s down 15% from 240,553 in the same six-month period in early 2007.

Top 10 Brands for January-June 2008:

Product Placement on Broadcast TV

Brand/Product Category/Total No. of Occurrences

Coca-Cola/Soft Drinks/2,990

24-Hour Fitness/Fitness Centers and Clubs/1,765

Chef Revival/Apparel/1,308

AT&T Wireless/Telephone Services/701

Pussycat Dolls Lounge/Nightclubs/602

Nike/Sporting Footwear/575

Freemotion Fitness/Exercise Equipment/409

Chicago Bears/Football Team/383

Nike/Apparel/378

Precor/Exercise Equipment/374

Top Ten Total: 9,485

Source: Place*Views, Nielsen Product Placement Service

Coverage -- primetime entertainment programs on ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, MyNetworkTV, NBC