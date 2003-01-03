TV owners urge duopoly leniency

Four TV-station groups are urging the Federal Communications Commission to set

new local-ownership limits that would make it easier to establish duopolies in

small and midsized markets.

The plan -- drafted by LIN Television Corp., Raycom Media, Waterman Broadcasting Corp. and

Montclair Communications -- is more lenient than a separate duopoly relaxation

proposal by the National Association of Broadcasters.

The companies -- which own more than 70 stations, primarily in small and midsized

markets -- suggested two options for allowing more duopolies.

Under one option, the FCC could allow ownership of two TV stations in any

market as long as the pairing didn't put the market's only TV outlets into the

hands of one company.

Under the second option, pairings would be permitted when the weaker of the

two stations controls less than 15 percent of local viewing. An even

higher threshold should be considered in markets smaller than the top 50. The

NAB's plan requires the weaker station to have less than a 10 percent share.

Viewership measurement under both proposals would include cable/satellite

channels and out-of-market broadcast channels.

Sinclair Broadcasting Group Inc. -- which has several parings that must be divested if the

FCC doesn't relax its duopoly restriction -- urged the agency to eliminate local

television limits entirely.

Duopolies are currently permitted only in markets big enough to allow eight

separately owned stations to remain or when one of the stations is failing.

The proposal was filed as part of a flurry of comments from industry, public

advocates and individuals advising the agency on its sweeping review of

media-ownership rules.

Cox Broadcasting Inc., Media General Corp. and Dispatch Broadcast Group Inc. -- all of which own both TV

stations and newspapers -- urged the FCC to eliminate the ban on owning both media

in the same market.