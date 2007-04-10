TV One's Roots a Ratings Winner

African American-targeted programming network TV One recorded a personal ratings best with the debut of the 30th anniversary re-airing of the ABC miniseries, Roots .

The Easter Sunday 8-10 p.m. airing of the first installment of the series recorded a 1.1 household rating, more than triple the network's first quarter primetime household rating average of a .3. A repeat immediately following at 10-12 p.m. Sunday night did almost as well with a 1 rating.

The rating for the 8-10 p.m. debut in African American households was a 6.2--again more than triple the first-quarter average primetime rating of a 1.9 in those households.

TV One is hoping for more of the same over the next week. The series will continue through April 15, including a marathon of episodes 1 through 5 on April 14 from 2 p.m. to midnight.

