TV One’s Pinkney Resigns

Rose Catherine Pinkney, executive vice president of African-American-targeted cable network TV One, resigned "to pursue other business interests."

Pinkney headed up the channel's addition of original entertainment programming, including Bill Bellamy's Who's Got Jokes? and reality competition David E. Talbert Presents Stageblack.

Jeff Meier, senior VP of programming strategy, was named acting head of programming and production.

TV One reaches more than 43 million households, according to the company.