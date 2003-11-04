Trending

TV One Taps Bowen for Ad-Sales Spot

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. veteran Keith Bowen is joining soon-to-launch African-American cable network TV One as executive vice president of ad sales.

Bowen, most recently senior VP of ad sales for TBS and TNT, will be charged with TV One’s ad sales and promotions. The Comcast and Radio One backed TV One plans to launch in January.