TV One Taps Bowen for Ad-Sales Spot
Turner Broadcasting System Inc. veteran Keith Bowen is joining soon-to-launch African-American cable network TV One as executive vice president of ad sales.
Bowen, most recently senior VP of ad sales for TBS and TNT, will be charged with TV One’s ad sales and promotions. The Comcast and Radio One backed TV One plans to launch in January.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.