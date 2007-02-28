TV One Slates Roots Re-Airing

African-American-targeted cable net TV One has signed Levar Burton to help develop interstitial educational materials and online content for the networks airing of miniseries Roots next month.



Burton starred in the miniseries as Kunta Kinte, who is captured and sold into slavery in America. The ABC miniseries then followed the story through several generations. The 1977 broadcast remains the highest-rated miniseries in TV history.



TV One will air the 12-hour series beginning on Easter, April 8, at 8-10 p.m., continuing through Thursday, April 13, with the final two hours airing Sunday, April 15. Each episode will be repeated twice, once immediately after its 8-10 airing and again on noon the following day.



TV One got rights to the airing from Warner Bros., which is releasing a 30th anniversary DVD of Roots May 22.