TV One Secures Insight Carriage

African American-targeted cable network TV One has inked a carriage pact with Insight Communications Co. Inc.

TV One, co-owned by Comcast and Radio One, will launch as an expanded basic cable service on Insight's Louisville-area systems, reaching about 250,000 homes.

By the end of June, Insight will launch TV One in two more markets, adding 150,000 more subscribers. Insight will add more roll-outs over the next year.