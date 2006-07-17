TV One Restructures Marketing
TV One is reorganizing its sales and marketing department.
The cable net is bringing in Wayne Tuttle, most recently VP, programming and promotion, for Comcast's Eastern division, in the newly created post of senior VP, distribution and strategy. He will head up affiliate marketing strategy and outreach to cable and satellite.
In addition, Michelle Rice, senior VP, national accounts and affiliate marketing, has been named senior VP, distribution and strategy.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.