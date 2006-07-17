Trending

TV One Restructures Marketing

TV One is reorganizing its sales and marketing department.

The cable net is bringing in Wayne Tuttle, most recently VP, programming and promotion, for Comcast's Eastern division, in the newly created post of senior VP, distribution and strategy. He will head up affiliate marketing strategy and outreach to cable and satellite.

In addition, Michelle Rice,  senior VP, national accounts and affiliate marketing, has been named senior VP, distribution and strategy.