TV One Names Programming Chief

African-American targeted Cable net TV One has tapped Rose Catherine Pinkney as executive VP, programming production and development.

Most recently senior VP of comedy development for Paramount Network Television, she will now oversee all program production, acquisition, and scheduling for TV One, which is now available in 24.3 million homes.

Pinkney's resume also includes a stint at Twentieth Century Fox Television, where she helped develop Fox's The X-Files and Alien Nation and supervised In Living Color.