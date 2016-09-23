TV One Marks Opening of African American History Museum

News One Now, TV One's daily news show, will devote its Sept. 26 broadcast to the Sept. 24 opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History in Washington.

In addition to a look inside the museum, the show will include interviews with politicians and celebrities, the show will include the dedication ceremony, where President Obama is speaking, and the Freedom Sounds festival featuring Public Enemy, Sweet Honey in the Rock and The Roots.

Freedom Sounds is a three-day festival marking the Museum's opening weekend.

News One Now is hosted by Roland Martin.