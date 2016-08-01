TCA: TV One Sets Two Original Films

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif -- TV One continued to build its original film portfolio with the addition of two new projects, Media and Ringside, the network said during its Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Media, produced by Cathy Hughes – the founder of TV One parent company Radio One -- follows a wealthy family battling the competitive challenges of keeping their status and position in the communications industry, according to network officials. The film stars Penny Johnson Jerald (Castle, 24), Brian White (Stomp the Yard, The Family Stone) and Pooch Hall (The Game, Ray Donovan).

"Media captures the power struggles, secrets and stakes surrounding a family-owned business," added TV One President Brad Siegel. "The outstanding cast and production team delivered on a truly excellent script. We are ecstatic with how it turned out and confident viewers will be riveted from the first minute of the movie to the end titles."

