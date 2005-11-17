TV One Launches in NY, NJ
African-American targeted digital network TV One debuted Thursday on Time Warner Cable of New York and New Jersey.
Launched in January 2004, TV One reaches 23.2 million households, according to the company, with a mix of shows including music, films, public affairs, sitcoms, dramas and lifestyle series.
Investors in the net include African-American targeted group Radio One, as well as Comcast and DirecTV.
