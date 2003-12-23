TV One Lands Good Times, 227
TV One, the soon-to-launch cable network for African-American adults, has picked up the rights to classic sitcoms Good Times and 227 from Sony Pictures Television.
TV One, co-owned by minority radio group Radio One Inc. and Comcast Corp., is slated to launch Jan. 19.
