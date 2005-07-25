TV One Bulks Up

TV One, the African American-targeted cable lifestyle network, says it has added 4 million new subs in 2005, or at least it will have by the end of next month.

That's becuase it has secured summer launches on systems owned by Cox, Mid-Continent Communications, and Time Warner.

The network launched in January 2004 with backing from Radio One, Comcast, the DirecTV Group and Constellation Ventures, among others.

It is currently available in around 21 million homes, so the summer rush should move the meter to 25 million.