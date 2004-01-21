TV-News Vet Nachman Dies

Longtime TV newsman Jerry Nachman died Tuesday after a battle with liver cancer. The MSNBC executive died in his home in Hoboken, N.J.

Nachman was best known as a news director for WNBC-TV New York and as VP of news for WCBS-TV New York. He was also briefly edi- tor-in-chief for the New York Post. Most recently, he was VP/edi- tor-in-chief for MSNBC, where he also hosted a news/talk show for a short time. His final assignment for MSNBC was reporting on the Michael Jackson case in California.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 29 at 11:45 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, 331 Amsterdam, in Manhattan.