TV News Salaries Up, But Not for All

TV newsroom salaries are posting their biggest gains in years, with on-air talent and digital execs among those benefitting the most, according to the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The organization’s latest research shows TV salaries rose 4.8% during the last year, versus a 3.1% rise in radio news salaries.

Salaries for on-air talent, including reporters and multimedia journalists, and digital content managers are rising the most, the study shows.

But the last five years of median salary growth has not been spread out equally throughout the newsroom, the research finds. The salaries of middle managers—managing editors, executive producers, producers and news assistants—are more stagnant, RTDNA says.

New staffers, however, are starting off making more money than they were last year. TV starting salaries are up $1,100.

(Photo via Money-401(K) 2012's Flickr. Image taken on June, 27, 2015 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)