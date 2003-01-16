TV nets team up for NBA special

Eight U.S. television networks will team up for the National Basketball

Association's All-Star Read to Achieve Celebration special Feb. 8

at noon EST.

The networks -- which include ABC, Turner Network Television, Nickelodeon, Black Entertainment Television and Telemundo -- will

simulcast the NBA entertainment special, which features music acts LL Cool J,

Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera.

NBA TV, Nick digi-net Nick Games and Sports and Disney Channel will also air the special,

and it will be carried on RealOne Networks Inc., AOL Broadband, NBA.com's Inside

Ticket and MuchMusic in Canada.

The Read to Achieve special is part of the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

The weekend's prime event, the All-Star Game, coming to cable for the first

time, airs on TNT Feb. 9.