TV Musem Gets Cash Infusion

A Chicago civic organization will give $400,00 to the Museum of Broadcast Communications (MBC), in the midst of building a new four-story museum that will open in 2007.

The Chicago Community Trust's gift will help the museum salute Chicagoans, including Betty White, Bernard Shaw and John Belushi, who impacted the media.

The 70,000-square-foot broadcast museum will include two expansive floors of interactive exhibits and dynamic studio experiences. Key exhibits will focus on special subjects and eight programming genres -- Comedy, Drama, Music-Variety, News, Sports, Talk, Games-Reality and Children.

The museum, which includes the Radio Hall of Fame, has existed since 1987, and most recently was housed in the city's cultural center.

The new museum has also recently received donations from NBC News and WMAQ, the NBC owned-and-operated station there, which chipped in $600,000 in April. Jerry Springer, whose talk show is taped in Chicago, also contributed $200,000.

