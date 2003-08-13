TV may have to terminate some telecasts

An airing of an Arnold Schwarzenegger film on a California TV station between

now and early October could force the station to face an army of candidates more

threatening than Conan’s barbarians.

The law -- sometimes known as the "Bedtime for Bonzo" rule because of

its clarification by the Federal Communications Commission during the days of

gubernatorial candidate and former actor Ronald Reagan -- requires stations to

give candidates time equal to California gubernatorial candidate

Schwarzenegger’s screen time in any non-news appearance.

Because Schwarzenegger’s movies are generally star vehicles, programmers are

unlikely to miss the candidate’s presence in them and choose their program

strategy accordingly, but things could get tricky if one of California’s several

show-biz candidates shows up in a small role in a film or syndicated sitcom.

The California Broadcasters Association has advised broadcasters that bona

fide news interviews, even on entertainment shows like Good Morning

America or The Tonight Show with Jay Leno -- on which Schwarzenegger

announced that he was running -- have tended to be exempted by the FCC.

"Individual segments of a variety or magazine-type show can qualify as exempt

interviews, even though the show as a whole might not," CBS said in a memo to

stations. "Call-in programs and shows with live-studio-audience participants

will also generally qualify for exemption if the host prepares audience

questioners beforehand as to topics considered to be of primary newsworthiness

and the host cuts off or rephrases noncompliant questions."

But if a Schwarzenegger cameo or Gary Coleman guest shot on The Love

Boat slips through, it could theoretically trigger a free-time windfall for

the flood of California candidates, some of whom are clearly angling for all of

the publicity they can get.