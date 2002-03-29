TV linked to violence, study says

A new study performed over 17 years suggested that increased television viewing is

responsible for violent behavior, and that the causal link between the two is

stronger than even the connection between smoking and developing lung cancer.

Researchers, led by Dr. Jeffrey Johnson of Columbia University, studied 707

people and determined that children who watch more than one hour per day of

television are likely to become violent adults. Specifically, the study found

that 14-year-old boys who watched less than one hour per day were

likely to have gotten into an average of 8.9 fights resulting in injury as young

adults. That number increased to 27.5 if they had watched one to three hours per day

of television, and to 41.7 if they had watched more than three hours per day.

Numbers for females at those ages were much lower, but they increased at similar

rates.

"The present findings indicate that extensive television viewing by

adolescents and young adults is associated with an increased likelihood of

committing aggressive acts against others," the study said. "Our findings

suggest that this association is only partially attributable to environmental

characteristics that are associated with both television viewing and aggressive

behavior."

In response, Dennis Wharton, spokesman for the National Association of

Broadcasters, said: "For every study that concludes that there's a correlation

between TV violence and behavior, there are a number of studies concluding just

the opposite."

Marc Smith, spokesman for the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association, said the cable industry provides ratings on its programs, as well as

media-literacy programs to help parents choose what TV programs their kids can

watch.