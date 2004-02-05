TV Lends a Hand in Fla. Kidnapping

Sarasota, Fla., police praised the media Thursday for its coverage of the kidnapping of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia Sunday evening.

They thanked them repeatedly for their patience and for respecting the privacy of the family. Meanwhile, Burcia’s mother urged TV stations and networks to continue to show her daughter’s face.

"The more you put it out there, the more information we keep getting," she said.

Florida stations began carrying the Amber alert Monday. According to WWSB(TV) Sarasota assignment editor Sam Aldrich, the station has also been running her picture repeatedly independent of the alert.