TV Legends 'Cast' in New Roles

Two of TV's living legends, both named Bob -- Newhart and Barker -- will be honored this month with a statue and a bust, respectively.

A bust of Barker, the long-time host of CBS game show The Price is Right, will sit in the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame Plaza in North Hollywood. The bust, from sculptor Angie Whitson, will be unveiled on Thursday, July 8.

Newhart is getting a life-sized statue, commissioned by TV Land, that will stand outside of Chicago's 430 North Michigan Avenue, the building that appeared in the opening credits of The Bob Newhart Show.

That sculpture will be unveiled on Tuesday, July 27.

Newhart's statue is being created by New York's Studio EIS, the same company that designed a statue saluting The Andy Griffith Show for Raleigh, N.C.'s, Pullen Park.

TV Land has been behind two other statues recognizing television heritage.



A bronze sculpture of The Honeymooners' Ralph Kramden (Jackie Gleason) stands outside of New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal (Ralph was a bus driver), and there's a bronze statue of Mary Tyler Moore outside of Minneapolis' Nicollett Mall.